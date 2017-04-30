West Bengal: 7 killed in separate road accidents

Seven people, including three minors, died in separate road accidents on Friday and Saturday. Four members of a family were killed after a track rammed into their vehicle on NH-2 late on Friday night at Kajora area near Andal. Five persons in the vehicle were on their way home in Durgapur after attending a marriage ceremony from Ghantiphar in Bankura district. “The deceased has been identified as Milon Mukherjee, his wife Konika, mother Bhakti and son Soumen, who is a school student,” said a police official. All of them were declared brought dead at the hospital, police sources said. Jiban Mukherjee, Milon’s father, who was driving the car, is under treatment, they added.

The vehicle was first hit by a truck from behind, following which the vehicle rammed into a trailer. The car was damaged completely. In another incident, a 22-year-old truck driver was killed after the vehicle fell off a bridge due to over-speeding at Singur Bora area on Durgapur Expressway on Saturday. According to police sources, the deceased has been identified as Sheikh Saiddul. “Due to over-speeding, the truck hit a roadside railing and then fell off the flyover. The driver died while the helper has received serious injuries,” said a police official. Sources said the truck, which was on its way to Kolkata, was driving at a high speed when suddenly its front tyre burst and the driver lost control.

In a third incident, a six-year-old girl was killed when she was run over by a private bus on MG Road in Kolkata on Saturday morning. The driver of the bus has been arrested. Tithi Gupta was riding pillion with her mother and 12-year-old elder sister when the motorcycle, driven by her father, fell after colliding with a bicycle around 9.30 am, police sources said. Tithi, who was not wearing a helmet, was then run over by a bus. “Tithi Gupta was declared brought dead by the hospital. The driver of the private bus, Haider Ali (47), a resident of Tikka para in Howrah, has been arrested. He has been booked under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC,” a police official said.

In a separate incident, an eight-year-old girl, Tuhina Roy, was killed on Friday when she was hit by a speeding oil tanker on Taratala Road, police sources said. The tanker driver has been arrested and the vehicle seized. The accident took place in front of CESC office when the girl, a resident of SP Banerjee Road, was on her way home from Parnoshree area. “She was on a motorcycle with her uncle and two other pillion-riders. The bike suddenly fell into a pit and a speeding oil tanker hit the minor girl,” said a police official. The girl was rushed to SSKM hospital where she was declared brought dead. Her uncle and two others sustained injuries and were discharged from the hospital after primary medication, police said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now