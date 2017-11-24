West Bengal 2018 Panchayat Polls: Mamata Banerjee to hold meetings with district officials over development projects

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee. (PTI/File) West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee. (PTI/File)

Ahead of the 2018 panchayat polls, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to visit a number of districts and hold meetings with the respective administrations as well as local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders. The meetings will be aimed at highlighting the state government’s development initiatives, and making sure projects are completed in time, sources said. Meetings have also been scheduled with Trinamool leaders to prepare a strategy to combat opposition parties, the source added. The visits hold significance since Mukul Roy, who was once the TMC strategist at the grassroots level, is now with the BJP.

According to sources at the state secretariat Nabanna, the chief minister will announce and inaugurate a list of development projects for the districts. The Trinamool Congress too is banking on the visits to spruce up their campaign for the panchayat polls. Mamata had on Wednesday pulled up government officials and MLAs during her north Bengal visit over delays in implementing social welfare and development projects. According to government sources, she is scheduled to announce a series of projects at Gosaba in South 24 Parganas on November 30, where the administration has been asked to make arrangements for a gathering of “thousands of people”.

On December 1, she is scheduled to hold an administrative meeting in Circus Maidan at Haroa area of North 24 Parganas. Plans are afoot to hold similar meetings in Bankura, Purulia, Hooghly, Birbhum, Malda, Murshidabad, East and West Midnapore. “The aim of such meetings is two-fold. Firstly, like you have seen in north Bengal, our chief minister will not spare anyone who is slow in implementing development work. Areas where speeding up is needed are being identified. Projects need to be completed in time… New projects will be inaugurated,” said a senior TMC leader, who is also a Cabinet minister.

“Secondly, in open public meetings, a clear message goes to people. As a political party, we will surely get mileage from Mamata Banerjee’s speeches. Our party chief has the final say regarding strategy for rural polls and party discipline,” the minister added. TMC leaders also said that after the meetings, the campaign in rural polls will showcase party MP Abhishek Banerjee, head of Trinamool Youth Congress and Mamata Banerjee’s nephew. Party sources said they want to make sure that Mukul Roy, who is trying to woo away grassroots leaders, is thwarted by a unified approach.

“Under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, district leaders and senior leaders are already preparing for the rural polls. Abhishek Banerjee will be our face during the campaign, which will be based on hundreds of development initiatives undertaken by the Maa Mati Manush government. We do not care what traitors like Mukul Roy does before the polls,” said a senior Trinamool Congress leader.

