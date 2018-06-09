West Bengal: 2 TMC men stabbed to death

While the TMC blamed the Opposition, the BJP and Congress said the deaths were the fallout of “TMC infighting”. (Representational Image) While the TMC blamed the Opposition, the BJP and Congress said the deaths were the fallout of “TMC infighting”. (Representational Image)

Two Trinamool Congress workers were stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in different districts of West Bengal. While the TMC blamed the Opposition, the BJP and Congress said the deaths were the fallout of “TMC infighting”. The body of Kartik Dhaki (45) was found with stab wounds in Jagatballavpur area of Howrah on Friday. According to TMC workers, Dhaki worked as the reliever of a polling agent. During panchayat polls, he allegedly had altercations with BJP workers. Dhaki went missing on Thursday.

Claiming that TMC workers are the ones who face violence, party secretary general Partha Chatterjee said, “We have been saying that our workers are being killed from the beginning of the panchayat polls…” BJP state secretary Sayantan Basu said that TMC infighting may have caused the deaths.

In the second incident, Allauddin Sheikh (54) was stabbed in Harishchandrapur area of Malda on Thursday. He was taken to hospital, where he died on Friday. According to his brother, Abul Hussain, Allauddin was a former Congress worker. His family has lodged a complaint against Congress-backed miscreants. TMC workers too alleged that Congress supporters were behind the murder. The local Congress leadership, however, said the murder was due to TMC infighting.

