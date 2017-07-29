Illegal arms factory busted, 4 arrested

Kolkata Police busted an illegal arms manufacturing factory in Tiljala area on Friday and arrested four persons. Sources in the police said the factory was operating from a house located at 16 D Chandranath Roy Road that was taken on a rent of Rs 8,000 per month.

The factory used to supply arms to criminal gangs in the state, they added.

DC (Port) Syed Waqar Raza said they came to know about the factory after interrogating two arms dealers, who were arrested by West Port police on Monday.

“We had arrested Afroz Ahmed and Imtiaz Ahmed. During their interrogation, they revealed about an illegal arms factory operating in Tiljala area. A raid was conducted on the basis of that information and we recovered huge arms and ammunition. Four persons have been arrested in the case,” said Raza.

Afroz and Imtiaz, residents of Munger in Bihar, were allegedly involved in a racket that manufactured arms by hiring labourers from Munger. Police had seized two pieces of semi-automatic improvised pistols, ten rounds of ammunition and 4 magazines from them.

Those arrested on Friday were identified as Sourav Kumar (19) of Ambay Chawk in Munger, Mohammed Sonu (22) of Kotwali Munger, Md Raju (22) and Mohammed Sarfaraz Alam alias Mohammed Raj (24) of Kasimbazar Munger.

All of them have been booked under Arms Act. Police have also interrogated owner of the house Sheikh Babu.

“We have recovered 8 pieces of 7.65 mm semi-automatic improvised pistols of which two are unfinished, 16 magazines, 50 rounds of 7.65 mm ammunition, 2 big latel machines, 1 barrel drilling machine, 5 clamp machines, 2 metal polishing machines, several files, hammer, caliper, screw gauge, drilling machines, among others,” said Raza.

Police sources said that the racket used to manufacture arms illegally and sell those to dealers, who would then sell the arms to buyers at prices ranging between Rs 5,000 and Rs 50,000 per piece.

“Arms-making factories have flourished in Kolkata and adjoining areas They hire manufacturers from Munger. They use their expertise to make arms and ammunition at cheaper rates. These people open small units at different places. Due to strict vigilance, it has been difficult to sell arms in Bengal, so now they bring some parts from Munger and assemble them here and then they meet the local demand,” said a police officer.

