‘We’re believers’: Trump says he and PM Modi are ‘world leaders in social media’

US President Donald Trump Monday said he and Narendra Modi are ‘world leaders in social media.’ The comment came during the joint press briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House.

“I’m proud to announce to the media, to the American people, and to the Indian people, that Prime Minister Modi and I are world leaders in social media,” the US President said with a smile. Trump added that being on social media makes them more accessible to citizens who voted for them. “We’re believers — giving the citizens of our countries the opportunity to hear directly from their elected officials, and for us to hear directly from them. I guess it’s worked very well in both cases,” he said.

While Trump is the most followed head of state on Twitter, PM Modi is right behind on the second spot. On Facebook however, it’s Trump who trails Modi in terms of follower count. Both leaders are known to use social mediums effectively to reach out to people.

A senior White House official, before Modi’s visit to US, last week talked about how the two leaders have effectively used social media. Speaking to reports, the official said, ““They are the world’s two most followed political leaders on social media”, while also noting that Trump is “slightly ahead” of PM Modi.

At the joint press briefing, Trump described himself as a “true friend” to India.

“During my campaign, I pledged that if elected, India would have a true friend in the White House. And that is now exactly what you have — a true friend. The friendship between the United States and India is built on shared values, including our shared commitment to democracy,” President Trump said.

PM Modi extended his gratitude to President Trump for hosting him. He said the talks between him and the US leader were based on mutual trust and similarities of values and interests. PM Modi also invited Trump and his family for a visit to India. “I would like to invite you to India, along with your family. And I hope that you will give me the opportunity to welcome you and host you in India,” PM Modi said.

