Welcome TDP move to quit NDA: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday welcomed the TDP’s move to quit the NDA and renewed her call for an alliance of opposition parties against the BJP. “I welcome the TDP’s decision to leave the NDA. The current situation warrants such action to save the country from disaster,” she tweeted. “I appeal to all political parties in the Opposition to work closely together against atrocities, economic calamity and political instability,” she said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, she is learnt to have asked her party leaders and MPs in Delhi to work closely with other regional parties besides highlighting issues against the ruling party. “Mamata Banerjee has already stated that people in India had had enough of BJP and they are on their way out. She had predicted that BJP will lose polls in different states. We just saw BJP losing in bypolls in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar BJP. In UP, SP and BSP got together. This is what she has been talking about,” said a senior party MP. “We have been directed to maintain close co-ordination with Opposition parties inside and outside Parliament,” he added.

