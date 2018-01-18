WeeToo drive seeks women’s reservation Bill in Lok Sabha, Assemblies

The collective includes several gender rights organisations. Express photo by Renuka Puri The collective includes several gender rights organisations. Express photo by Renuka Puri

The National Alliance for the passage of the women’s reservation bill, a network of 1,500-plus rights organisations and individuals, has launched a WeToo campaign from across social media platforms.

The citizens’ collective states that its campaign, which takes forward its sustained demand for equal representation of women in politics and all other fields, is inspired by the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment. The alliance’s main demand has been the introduction of the Women’s Reservation Bill for reserving one-third seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, on the lines of local self-government institutions in India, which in most states reserve as much as 50 per cent seats for women.

The collective includes several gender rights organisations such as All India Democratic Women’s Association, Jagori, All India Dalit Mahila Adhikar Manch, Centre for Social Research and Oxfam Indian among others. “All of us came together and mobilised ourselves for the first time in the wake of the protests against the December 26, 2012 Delhi gangrape incident. Since then we have raised the issue of equal representation of women across sectors as the prominent way of resolving several gender concerns… WeToo will push for women’s empowerment especially through the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill,” said Anjali Mehta from the civil society platform Justice Seekers. She said putting out the demands on social media would have a multiplier effect as in case of similar movements in the recent past.

