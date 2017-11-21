Weeks after craniopagus surgery: For one AIIMS twin, a reintroduction to toys

One of the twins, Jagga, with his mother One of the twins, Jagga, with his mother

Less than a month after AIIMS separated 28-month-old twins Jagga and Kalia, who were joined at the head, doctors said the former is now undergoing physiotherapy and stimulation — including with the help of toys — to regain what he had learnt before the surgery. However, Kalia, who is out of the intensive care unit (ICU), continues to be on ventilator, doctors said.

Sources said the twins from Odisha, who underwent India’s first craniopagus surgery, have now been shifted to two separate private wards. “After being shifted out of ICU, they were admitted to a private ward. However, we have now shifted Kalia to another ward, which has been converted into a makeshift ICU. Since Kalia still continues to be on ventilator support, he is being monitored by a team of critical care specialists,” a source said.

Doctors said the vital organs of the twins — the heart, kidney and liver — are functioning normally. “The functioning of vital organs is normal now. We have also stopped dialysis. In fact, Jagga is being given a semi-solid diet,” said a source.

Jagga now recognises his mother, a source said, adding, “Physiotherapy is being given, which is the physical part. Also, stimulation of the brain is being done, where toys are given to him. For instance, Jagga is going through stimulation through the eyes with the help of toys to improve development milestones. He is responding well.”

Doctors added that development milestones are assessed on the basis of functional skills and the ability to perform specific tasks. Doctors said that Kalia has very low sensorium — the ability of the brain to receive, process and interpret sensory stimuli.

“We conducted a 25-hour surgery in the first stage. They shared a common blood supply channel to the brain. The main reason for such a long surgery was that Kalia’s venous circulation was not properly developed. From the beginning, he has been neurologically weak. But now, all the brain cell reflexes are fine and we are hopeful about his recovery. His sensorium continues to be weak because of surgical manipulation in his brain after the surgery. His vital organs are functioning normally but he is still not in his senses,” the source said.

Doctors also said their main challenge is to prevent the twins from acquiring infection. They also have to be careful in handling them since their skulls are not completely covered. “Since they have undergone extensive plastic surgery, they are still prone to infections. This will be a challenge. Also, post-surgery, their skull covering is not complete — the bone portion where they have been separated is not there. So handling the babies continues to be risky. They will undergo another surgery to fix a new bone in that area,” the source said. A team of 40 doctors had conducted the 18-hour surgery last month.

