Weekly bus service resumes on Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road

The Karavan-e-Aman weekly bus service across the Line of Control on the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road resumed on Monday, a week after it was suspended. The trade on this route is scheduled to resume tomorrow. “The Srinagar-Muzaffarabad bus service operated today after an agreement reached with authorities from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir last week,” an official said here. He said 116 passengers boarded the bus bound for Muzaffarabad, the capital of PoK, this morning.

“It includes 110 residents of PoK who are returning home after spending time with their relatives here while six persons from Jammu and Kashmir are going to meet their relatives on other side of LoC,” he said. The trade on the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road was suspended two weeks ago following recovery of 66.5 kg of heroin and brown sugar valued at over Rs 300 crore from a truck coming from PoK on July 21. The impasse was resolved at a meeting between officials of two sides held at Kaman Post last week.

