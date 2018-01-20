Week before release, Karni Sena asks people to block Padmaavat

Lokendra Singh Kalvi at Borivali West on Friday. (Express Photo/Amit Chakravarty) Lokendra Singh Kalvi at Borivali West on Friday. (Express Photo/Amit Chakravarty)

A week before the film’s release, the Shri Rajput Karni Sena in Mumbai has appealed to people to lay siege on theatres across the country to stop the screening of Padmaavat. The call from the outfit came just a day after the Supreme Court ruled that a ban on the film’s release by four states is illegal and directed state governments to provide security to cinema halls.

Lokendra Singh Kalvi, who heads the Shri Rajput Karni Sena, claimed that he was willing to court arrest or be shot in a bid to prevent the film’s release. Kalvi said he respected the SC verdict and hoped it had taken the views of all parties into consideration before reaching at its decision. “But the court of public opinion is the biggest court in the country and we have been knocking on its doors for the past six months,” he said at a press conference in Mumbai on Friday. He added that the organisation will approach the SC and the Central Board of Film Certification to review the decision to allow the film’s release.

“Sanjay Leela Bhansali makes films that divide communities. He profits from our emotions and anger. He has distorted history and doesn’t know what he’s making. Our protest is against the whole film and the way it has been made,” he claimed. Kalvi also said that the Karni Sena would not tolerate any scenes depicting intimacy between Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji in the film.

The film, initially titled Padmavati, was slated to release on December 1 last year but was put off due to protests and threats of violence against Bhansali and the cast of Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapur and Ranveer Singh. It was granted certification and cleared for release by the Central Board of Film Certification on January 25.

“25 January will come and go but the film will not release,” Kalvi said. The Karni Sena proposed a “pre-Censor Board” to vet films being made based on historic events. “Films honouring history should be made. We had spoken about this to the former Information and Broadcasting Minister Venkaiah Naidu and many producers and they had all said that it is a good idea,” he claimed.

Kalvi claimed to be in discussions with CMs of several states over preventing the film’s release. “We are reaching out to all political parties to prevent the film from being released,” he said. Asked whether his appeal to people to lay siege on theatres would lead to violence, Kalvi said: “How many people will you kill to ensure the film is screened? But the film needs to be killed. That will only happen if the owners of cinema halls co-operate.”

Kalvi also claimed that the Karni Sena had been instrumental in preventing a wide release for Ashutosh Gowariker’s film Jodhaa Akbar a decade ago. “At that time, Amitabh Bachchan told me to look at it only as a film. But I said that I would look at it like history,” he claimed, adding, “We have stopped Padmavati and now we will stop Padmaavat too.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App