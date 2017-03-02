Week after Shobha De’s tweet, 180-kg Madhya Pradesh cop to undergo weight loss surgery today

Daulataram Jogawat is expected to lose at least 80 kg by the next 18 months without having to maintain a special diet. Daulataram Jogawat is expected to lose at least 80 kg by the next 18 months without having to maintain a special diet.

Inspector Daulataram Jogawat of the Madhya Pradesh Police will undergo a surgery on Thursday in Mumbai to reduce his weight. Jogawat, who weighs 180 kg, arrived in the city on February 26 for medical check-ups and has agreed to a bariatric surgery.

Dr Muffazal Lakdawala, bariatric surgeon and chairman of the Institute of Minimal Access Surgical Sciences & Research Centre at Saifee hospital, will perform the surgery along with his team.

Lakdawala told The Indian Express that Jogawat had agreed to go under the knife. “His body mass index is 24 times than what it should be. There are some issues, but nothing major,” said Lakdawala.

Writer and columnist Shobha De had tweeted Jogawat’s picture to mock the Mumbai Police’s “heavy bandobast” during the recent municipal elections, suggesting that the force needed to be healthier. The Mumbai Police was quick to point out that the man in the photograph was not one of theirs. Others noticed that the photo had actually been in circulation for the last three years, used every time to make a point about overweight policemen. Within days, the trail led to the door of 57-year-old Jogawat, who is posted in Police Lines, Neemuch, in MP.

Doctors have said the surgery will not cut all of Jogawat’s flab and the inspector is expected to lose at least 80 kg by the next 18 months without having to maintain a special diet.

When contacted, Neemuch Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh, Jogawat’s senior officer, said the inspector consulted his family over the phone and only then agreed to undergo the surgery at Saifee hospital in South Mumbai.

“Jogawat is diabetic. He sounded normal when I spoke to him. He probably agreed to the surgery because he was rather scared of the media’s reaction,” said Singh.

About the financial help offered for Jogawat’s treatment, Singh had earlier told The Indian Express that the MP Police Welfare Board could approve up to Rs 8 lakh for a policeman’s treatment, while the additional director general of police in-charge of police welfare could give more money. However, it is still unclear as to who would foot the bill for Jogawat’s surgery. “We will pay for the surgery if the hospital sends the bill to us. We will check the rules before making the payment,” Singh said.

Originally from Rajasthan, Jogawat was born in Ratlam and joined the MP Police as a constable in 1979. Till the early 1990s, he said, he weighed 75 kg and was, at 5’10’’, a fit man. But after a gall bladder operation, he started putting on weight. The inspector also attributes his 180-kg weight to an insulin imbalance that he suffers from. Jogawat is three years away from his retirement in 2020.