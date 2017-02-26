Week after ‘molestation’, Kerala actress returns to film sets

A week after a Kerala actress was molested in a moving car, she Saturday returned to the sets of her new film near Kochi but did not address the media after directions from the police. Further, actor Prithviraj who plays a prominent role along with the actress in the movie, urged the media not to trouble her and hailed the actress’ courage in Facebook post.

“As my dear friend walks into the set to kick start the shooting of her new film “Adam,’’ I once again bear witness to an extraordinary moment of courage from an extraordinary woman in my life!,’’ wrote Prithviraj on Facebook.

The actor said he would never disrespect women in movies. “I have been part of films that celebrated misogyny..I have mouthed lines that vilified regard for your self-respect and I have taken a bow to the claps that ensued.. Never again,’’ Prithviraj said.

Actress Manju Warrier, who had earlier alleged a conspiracy behind the attack, praised the return of her colleague to work. “Your return to the profession is a strong message to society from a wounded person,’’ Manju said in a Facebook post.