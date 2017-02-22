Week after girl’s mysterious death in hostel, family demands CBI probe

Sonali’s parents claim that the suicide note recovered form her room was not written in the her handwriting and further said that their daughter was happy when she came over for vacations. (Representational Image) Sonali’s parents claim that the suicide note recovered form her room was not written in the her handwriting and further said that their daughter was happy when she came over for vacations. (Representational Image)

A week after a girl student of a dental college in Garhwa district was found dead under mysterious circumstances, her family has demanded a CBI probe claiming they had little faith in the local police. While a murder FIR has been registered, police said that they were yet to get evidence to conclude whether it was a case of suicide or murder.

According to the police, Sonali (20), daughter of Ashok Kumar of Chas in Bokaro district, was found dead inside her hostel room (No. 18) in Ganga Lodge inside the Vananchal Dental College (VDC) campus in Farthiya, Garhwa. The girl was found dead on February 13 with her face covered with a polythene bag. She was also wrapped in a blanket, police added.

A first-year student of Bachelor of Dental Surgery, Sonali had enrolled into the course on November 15, 2016. A suicide note was recovered from her room, which said that she was ending her life on her own, while asking for forgiveness from her parents.

“It is not her hand-writing. Also, she had gone back happy after staying with us for around 10 days in December. Why would a girl, who has ordered a dress only recently, commit suicide?” asked Kumar over phone.

Kumar, who runs a recovery agency for a bank in Bokaro, added: “There was some kind of ragging going on. My daughter had told me in December…However, she asked me not to take the matter up with the college authorities as she was getting threats…”

Alleging that college authorities had clout and would impact the probe, he added: “I am going to petition the CM for a CBI probe,” he said.

When contacted, VDC Chairman Dinesh Kumar Singh said: “I am ready for a thorough probe by whichever agency the family members want. It is a question of reputation and survival of my college…I want every aspect of this case be probed and the truth should come out.”

He claimed that he had immediately contacted the local SP upon getting informed about the incident. “I contacted the SP and also told my staff to inform the local police. The local guardian was also informed. It is not fair to level allegations,” he said.

Meena Singh, an administrative officer in the college whose name figures in the FIR, said: “First of all, everybody is saying I am the warden. I am not. The warden informed me about the death. When I reached, there were already lot of people, including students and staff….As far as ragging in the college is concerned…there is not a single instance…I would commit suicide, if justice is not meted out to me,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Nilamber-Pitamber University (NPU), to which the college is affiliated, has also ordered an inquiry into the allegations of ragging.

Dr Rakesh Kumar, who heads the three-member probe team, said: “We have not come across a single complaint, statement or instance of ragging in the college…”

Garhwa SP Alok said: “We need evidence to conclude one way or the other. Post-mortem was done by a five-member medical board. Their opinion is inconclusive. The viscera has been sent immediately for further examination.”

DIG (Palamu Division) Vipul Shukla said: “Two crucial reports are awaited. One is the viscera report, as the doctors have opined that there was possibility of poisoning. However, the police did not find a bottle or vial of any medicine or substance in the room. Second, the family is saying the hand-writing was not that of the deceased. We are getting it examined by a hand-writing expert.”