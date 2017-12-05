Uttarakhand govt DPR to clean Ganga being studied: German Mission 

Picture for representational purpsoe (Express Photo by Partha Paul) Picture for representational purpsoe (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

The German Mission has said that a DPR worth Rs 920 crore prepared by the Uttarakhand government to clean the Ganga river was being studied and a decision would be taken on it soon.

A German delegation led by Deputy Chief of Mission Jasper Wieck conveyed this to the Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh after holding detailed discussions on the subject, an official release said here yesterday.

The German Mission assured the chief secretary that the by the German Agency for International Technical Co-operation would offer technological and financial assistance in making the river clean.

Holding detailed discussions on the state government’s DPR, the mission said it was being studied and a decision on it will soon be taken by the agency. Sewerage treatment plant networking is to be done over an area spread over 574.25 km in Haridwar, Rishikesh, Tapovan, Mussoorie and Dehradun under the project, the release said.

