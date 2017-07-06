Two arrested at CSIA for ‘molesting’ woman on flight, granted bail

Picture for representational purpose. Picture for representational purpose.

Two men were arrested at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) on Tuesday for allegedly molesting a woman on the IndiGo 6E-303 flight from Delhi to Mumbai. The incident comes a week after a case of sexual harassment was reported on board a flight at the airport. The duo were released on bail on Wednesday. According to the domestic airport police station, the victim told the police that the accused tried to touch her inappropriately twice. While she ignored it the first time, the passenger again touched her soon after the lights went off inside the plane for sometime.

“The victim has registered a case against two passengers, Arshad Ahmed Mohammad (36), and Faizan Farooque (32). She claimed that both of them were sitting behind her seat and one of them tried to touch her right hand in an inappropriate way. Minutes after the lights went off, she felt the touch again. When she tried to take a look at them after the lights came back, the passengers had switched their seats,” a senior police officer from the domestic police station said.

The woman alerted the cabin crew who then informed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the two men were detained. Later, they were handed over to the airport police. Both the accused are businessmen and live in Malegaon, Nashik. The incident happened between 7.30 pm and 8.30 pm. Mohammad and Farooque were booked under Sections 354 (criminal force on a woman outraging her modesty) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The airline refused to comment on the incident. A police officer said: “The accused have said that they touched the woman accidentally.”

Last week, a 26-year-old was arrested at Mumbai airport for inappropriately touching a female co-passenger on board a Bengaluru-Mumbai flight.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App