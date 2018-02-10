Surat: Dairy truck mows down one, injures three

The overturned dairy truck in Chokandi area of Vadodara on Friday. (Express Photo: Bhupendra Rana) The overturned dairy truck in Chokandi area of Vadodara on Friday. (Express Photo: Bhupendra Rana)

One person was killed and three others injured when a Baroda Dairy milk tempo turned turtle early on Friday. The accident occurred in the Chokandi area of the city, when the tempo driver lost control and crashed into a stationary truck, belonging to a local businessman. The businessman, Krupesh Shah (42), died on the spot and three persons were injured when the tempo overturned. Wadi police has booked the driver for negligent driving and culpable homicide not amounting to murder. However, no arrests have been made so far.

An official of the Wadi police said, “The driver abandoned the tempo immediately after the crash and escaped. As very few people were out at that time, he was able to escape without being caught. But we have launched a search to track him down and we will arrest him soon.” The three injured persons were rushed to SSG hospital and are said to be stable.

