Shiromani Akali Dal sees red over ‘false cases’, warns of protest

Alleging that “atrocities against women and registration of false cases against Akali councillors had crossed all limits in Dera Bassi”, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Monday threatened to launch an agitation if justice was not delivered to the “victims”.

Addressing a press conference, former minister Daljit Singh Cheema and Dera Bassi legislator N K Sharma said the party had brought at least 14 cases of “repression” before the authorities concerned but the government was “unmoved.” “If no action is taken in the cases involving excesses against women, common persons and Akali-BJP councilors within one week we will organise a district-level dharna in Mohali and also scale up the agitation to the state-level immediately afterwards,” the leaders said.

Alleging a “sexual molestation” case in Dera Bassi, Cheema said it was four days since the party had officially complained to Mohali (SAS Nagar) deputy commissioner Gurpreet Kaur Sapra about the “barbarity inflicted upon a woman and her daughter-in-law in Zirakpur.”

“No action has been taken in the matter despite the fact that the woman was abused, threatened, beaten and molested in Baltana police chowki by an ASI. Even her clothes and those of her daughter in law were torn. We demand immediate arrest and registration of a criminal case against the police chowki in-charge as per the statement of the victim,” Cheema said. The ‘victim’ said despite recording her statement no action was being taken against her alleged tormentor.

DC Sapra, however, said she had received no written complaint either from the woman or from N K Sharma. Sapra said Sharma had made a telephonic call to her. “If nobody heard the woman, I can look into it. But, I can react only on written complaint. I cannot react on an oral complaint,” Sapra said.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh said “Police have recommended a magisterial probe and written to Mohali Deputy Commissioner in that regard”. Cheema alleged that the insensitivity of the Dera Bassi civil and police administration could also be seen from the manner in which it handled a woman agitation against opening of an illegal liquor shop in Zirakpur. Dr Cheema said instead of taking action against the illegal shop, the police administration registered “false cases against two brothers of SAD MLA N K Sharma and five other councilors”. SSP Kuldeep Singh refuted the allegations.

