RSS’s Manmohan Vaidya and Mukundji named Sahsarkaryawahs

WITH its base extending to over 60,000 villages across the country, as claimed by Sarkaryawah (general secretary) Suresh Joshi, the RSS has decided to add to more Sahsarkaryawahs to its team of four. On Sunday, Joshi chose current Prachar Pramukh Manmohan Vaidya and current Sah Bouddhik Pramukh Mukundji as his additional deputies, taking the number of Sahsarkaryawahs to six.

Already, Dattatreya Hosabale, K Bhagayya, Suresh Soni and Krishna Gopal hold the position. Vaidya has been replaced with current Sah Sampark Pramukh Arun Kumar as the new Prachar Pramukh. Manmohan Vaidya is son of RSS ideologue M G Vaidya, while Mukundji is from Karnataka.

