PM Modi, RSS have destroyed the core spirit of India: Rahul Gandhi at Jan Vedna Sammelan

(Source: Office of RG/Twitter) (Source: Office of RG/Twitter)

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the Narendra Modi-led BJP government for what he said was the destruction of the core spirit of India. He was speaking at the Congress Party’s Jan Vedhan Sammelan called to highlight the misfortunes caused to the people of India due to the demonetisation move by Prime Minister Modi on November 8 last year.

“The BJP and Modi keep asking what the Congress Party has done in the last 70 years. I would like to say that we didn’t do in 70 years what the BJP under PM Modi has done in just two and a half years – destroy India’s highly respected institution,” Gandhi said, adding that the spirit of India that lies in its respected institutions of the judiciary, RBI, its workers has been destroyed by PM Modi and RSS. “We will fight against it.”

Rahul also questioned the various initiatives carried out by the Modi government that has failed to gain any response. “Auto sales are at its lowest in 16 years. The auto industry is the backbone of MakeInIndia — will Modi say how the industry has failed? Demonetisation is an excuse. He has realised he can’t keep hiding behind yoga, make in India, digital India.”

He also questioned the role of the media in its coverage of the demonetisation move saying a section of the media had approached him saying their hands were tied. “Media have some constraints in their coverage but in their hearts they know what’s going on. They have a responsibility to report the hardships our people are facing,” Rahul said.

The Congress vice-president earlier unfurled the party flag in the presence of senior party leaders including former PM Manmohan Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad, AK Antony, P Chidambaram and Meira Kumar, among others. Congress President Sonia Gandhi was not present at the event.

