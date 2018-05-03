Peer Muchalla building collapse: No inquiry report submitted, no arrests yet

At the site of building collapse at at Peer Muchalla. (Express Archives) At the site of building collapse at at Peer Muchalla. (Express Archives)

ALTHOUGH 20 days have passed, the Mohali district administration and the local bodies department are yet to submit their reports in connection with the collapse of a building at Peer Muchalla in Zirakpur. The judicial inquiry, which is being conducted by the Derabassi Subdivisional Magistrate (SDM), is also not complete. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gurpeet Kaur Sapra said she had asked the Derabassi SDM to submit his report by May 4. She added that the report was delayed due to some technical issues which include the results of soil sampling. “I directed the SDM to ensure that the report is submitted by May 4 and then, I will send the report to the principal secretary, local bodies department. The judicial inquiry was marked after the collapse of the building on April 12,” she added.

Two separate inquiries into the case were ordered. One inquiry was being conducted by the SDM while the other is being conducted by the local bodies department on the directions of Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on April 19 following his visit to the spot. Local Bodies Director Karnesh Sharma said they were waiting for the technical report from Punjab Engineering College (PEC) and after getting that, they would submit the complete report. He added that they want to file the complete report and it ws taking some time to get the result of samples.

After visiting the site on April 19, Sidhu directed the officials to submit a detailed inquiry report within one week (by April 27). Police have also failed to make any arrest in the case so far. As many as 17 people, including the builders and officials of Zirakpur Municipal Council (MC), were booked. Police officials said that they were waiting for the report and the arrests would be made after that as they did not want to implicate anyone in the case.

Dhakoli Station House Officer Sub-Inspector Jagjeet Singh said that when the case was registered, it was registered immediately after the incident. But now, they were awaiting the report which will reveal all the facts and then they would proceed accordingly.

