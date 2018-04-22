Follow Us:
Sunday, April 22, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti welcomes death penalty for child rape

Mehbooba Mufti welcomed other stringent amendments brought in relevant laws by the Union Cabinet to ensure speedy investigation and trial of rape cases and administering deterrent punishments to the convicted.

By: Express News Service | Jammu | Published: April 22, 2018 6:25:46 am
mehbooba mufti, jammu kashmir cm, kathua rape case, kathua minor rape, death penalty for rape, indian express Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi/Files)
J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Saturday welcomed the decision of the Union Cabinet to award death penalty to those convicted of raping children up to 12 years and reiterated her resolve to bring similar laws in the state to put an end to crimes against women. The move, Mufti said, would go a long way in curbing the level of harassment against women and girl child in the country. Mufti welcomed other stringent amendments brought in relevant laws by the Union Cabinet to ensure speedy investigation and trial of rape cases and administering deterrent punishments to the convicted. The Chief Minister called for social mobilization to ensure deterrence to those who indulge in heinous crimes against women besides undertaking general awareness about respecting women and their rights and ensuring girls an environment free from harassment, coercion and crimes against them.

