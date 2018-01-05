Passenger vehicle hit by avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir, 7 trapped

The avalanche hit Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel in the Project Beacon areaTwo people were rescued in injured condition after the cab came under the avalanche near Khooni Nallah. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/Representational image/Files) The avalanche hit Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel in the Project Beacon areaTwo people were rescued in injured condition after the cab came under the avalanche near Khooni Nallah. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/Representational image/Files)

At least seven people were trapped when their passenger vehicle was hit by a huge avalanche on the Kupwara-Tangdhar road in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. Two people were rescued in injured condition after the cab came under the avalanche near Khooni Nallah on Kupwara-Tangdhar road this afternoon, an official spokesperson told PTI.

The spokesperson said two people were rescued from the avalanche site, while at least seven others travelling in the cab were still missing. Inclement weather hampered the search and rescue operations, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

