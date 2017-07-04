Latest News
IAF chopper with three on board goes missing in Arunachal Pradesh

This happened hours after a chopper carrying Union Minister Kiren Rijiju made an emergency landing in a village near Itanagar due to inclement weather.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 4, 2017 8:19 pm
IAF chopper, iaf, chopper missing, IAF, arunachal pradesh, arunachal, india news, indian express news IAF chopper with three on board went missing in Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh (Source: Google Maps)
An Indian Air Force chopper with three on board went missing near Sagalee in Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday, PTI quoted a Defence source as saying. This happened hours after a chopper carrying Union Minister Kiren Rijiju made an emergency landing in a village near Itanagar due to inclement weather.

Talking to media. Rijiju said, “Weather is turbulent in North-East. I am safe but whole the whole state machinery is geared up to locate the missing IAF ALH chopper.”

(More details awaited)

  1. N
    nellie manpoong
    Jul 4, 2017 at 8:19 pm
    The helicopter did not land in a village. It landed in the Govt Polytechnic College ground, located in the capital city of Itanagar.
