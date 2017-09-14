Gurdaspur bypoll: SAD core group to meet on September 18

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal has called a meeting of the core committee of the party on September 18 at party head office in Chandigarh to discuss preparation for the Gurdaspur bypoll. SAD secretary and spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema said that meeting will deliberate on strategy to be adopted for the poll, preparations and duties to be assigned to leaders of different districts.

He said that after the meeting party leadership will meet senior leaders of the Bhartiya Janta Party to finalise proposals in this regard. Cheema also said that SAD president will address meetings of leaders and workers of different assembly segments falling in Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency on September 21 and 23.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App