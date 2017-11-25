Getting Centre’s nod for schemes despite ‘hurdles’ by LG: Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. (File Photo) Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. (File Photo)

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday said the territorial government has obtained the Centre’s nod to implement welfare schemes through frequent pleas despite ‘hurdles’ posed by the Lt Governor. He was referring to the nod from the Home Ministry to the Puducherry administration’s proposal recently to waive Rs 22 crore crop loan due from farmers to cooperative institutions.

“This is an example of how our frequent pleas to the Centre were turning out to be successful,” he told reporters here. Narayanasamy further said the government had sought Rs 550 crore from the Centre to implement the Seventh Pay Commission report so as to benefit government staff, employees in public sector undertakings and educational institutions functioning under the Societies Registration Act here.

“We hope our initiatives to get the Central grants to implement pay panel report will succeed,” he added. He also cautioned employees and staff of public sector undertakings, cooperative societies and educational institutions against resorting to agitations as the government was making efforts to procure sufficient funds from the Centre.

The Congress leader charged the previous AINRC government with causing ‘financial mess’ and losses in undertakings like the Civil Supplies Corporations, Road Transport Corporation and a number of cooperative societies. “We have to rectify the deficiencies.. We will also hold probes into what contributed to the poor showing of these undertakings,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App