Former Arunachal CM’s widow in Delhi, demands CBI investigation into his death

Peoples paying last respect at the coffin of Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Kalikho Pulon in Itanagar. (Source: PTI Photo/File) Peoples paying last respect at the coffin of Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Kalikho Pulon in Itanagar. (Source: PTI Photo/File)

Over six months after former Arunachal Pradesh CM Kalikho Pul committed suicide, his wife Dangwimsai Pul was in the national capital Friday, seeking a CBI probe into his death and flagging allegations of corruption in politics and judiciary in an alleged suicide note.

“It is essential that an FIR be registered on the basis of the allegations contained in it (suicide note) and the case be investigated by the CBI since the primary allegations are of corruption of judges at the highest level,” she said, making an appeal in writing to the Chief Justice of India, a copy of which she made public at a press meet. She also alleged that her family is getting threats from Arunachal Pradesh government.

The Indian Express had in October reported about the note when days after resigning as Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Jyoti Prasad Rajkhowa claimed that Pul left behind “secret notes” running into 60 pages with content so “explosive” that its revelation can cause “tremors in Indian politics”.

Expressing solidarity with Pul’s widow, the Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms on Friday released to the media what it called the “entire note without any redactions” and sought an in-depth probe into the matter. ens