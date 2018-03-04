Demanding special category status for Andhra Pradesh, YSRC to hold protest in Delhi

YSRC party chief Jaganmohan Reddy YSRC party chief Jaganmohan Reddy

In its demand for Special Status Category (SSC) for Andhra Pradesh, opposition party Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress (YSRC) will hold a sit-in protest in New Delhi’s Parliament Street on Monday. The party’s press release stated that the protest shall be led by the party’s MPs and MLAs. It also informed that the party will initiate a no-confidence motion in the Parliament on March 21 owing to the centre’s failure in honouring its commitment of granting special status to Andhra Pradesh and alleged unfair allocation of funds for Andhra Pradesh in the union budget. Additionally, the party announced that if the special status is not granted to Andhra Pradesh by April 5, YSRC MPs shall resign on April 6.

The press release claimed that more than 1000 people from Andhra Pradesh have left from Vijayawada on a special train to the national capital to register their protest against central government’s failure in granting special status to Andhra. It added that Andhrites will also join from Bengaluru, Chennai and Mumbai by the respective YSRCP chapters for each city during the protest.

The party statement also informed that natives from Andra Pradesh in the national capital along with students from IIT-Delhi, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Delhi University will also participate in the protest.

The demand for the special category for the southern state has been an incessant issue ever since the inception of Telangana in 2014. The recent union budget too, was received with criticism from both Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu as well as the opposition parties in the state.

