Delhi government orders probe in hospital ‘molestation’

The Delhi government has ordered an inquiry into allegations of molestation against the medical superintendent of Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital. A senior medical officer alleged Saturday that the accused tried to initiate ‘obscene’ conversations with the complainant. According to government sources, several other staff members had complained against the accused’s behaviour in the past but no action had been taken.

He has faced similar allegations in two other hospitals as well. “Several staff members had even filed complaints but they either never reached the officers concerned or no one took any note of the allegations,” said a government official. The accused could not be reached for a comment.

