Darjeeling shutdown enters 53rd day: Gorkhaland activists pin hopes on Centre for positive response

New Delhi: Activists of the Gorkhaland Movement Co-ordination Committee (GMCC) during a hunger strike to demand for separate state of ‘Gorkhaland” at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI Photo(PTI8_6_2017_000090B) New Delhi: Activists of the Gorkhaland Movement Co-ordination Committee (GMCC) during a hunger strike to demand for separate state of ‘Gorkhaland” at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI Photo(PTI8_6_2017_000090B)

Gorkhaland supporters in the Darjeeling hills are looking to the Centre for a positive response regarding talks on the demand for a separate state, following the conclusion of the Presidential and Vice-Presidential polls. With the indefinite shutdown in the Hills entering the 53rd day on Sunday, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha chief Bimal Gurung has called for a “tiranga yatra” and “renewed agitation” from August 9.

“Darjeeling MP S S Ahluwalia is dealing with the Centre. He had already told us that after the Vice-Presidential polls, he will hold talks with the prime minister and the Union Home Minister. We are waiting. It is time the Centre should respond to our demand. The strike has been going on for more than 50 days, and it is clear the people of the Hills will not relent,” GJM general secretary Roshan Giri told The Indian Express. According to sources, the Centre has been using back channels to reach out to GJM leaders, with party chief Bimal Gurung having made it clear that they are not interested in anything other than talks for separate statehood.

GJM leaders said they were initially told that a response is likely after the Presidential and Vice-Presidential elections. Some of the leaders are hoping for a response before August 9. They said they are hopeful of a solution, and that Ahluwalia — who has so far refrained from visiting his constituency — will soon step into the Hills with good news.

The leaders further said that residents of the Hills are losing patience, and discontent among youths against both the state and central governments is growing. “We are hopeful that the Centre will respond. All we want is talks or a committee to be set up for separate statehood. After August 9, the agitation may take a more violent turn,” said a senior GJM leader.

“So far, we have maintained democratic protests, despite police firing at our agitators,” the leader said. Meanwhile, the condition of 13 agitators who are on hunger strike is reported to be serious, with local leaders fearing that additional deaths may cause the agitation to spiral out of control.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App