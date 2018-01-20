Congress targets govt on national security

A DAY after the Ministry of External Affairs said the status quo has not been altered at Doklam, the Congress on Friday stepped up its attack on the government. (File Photo) A DAY after the Ministry of External Affairs said the status quo has not been altered at Doklam, the Congress on Friday stepped up its attack on the government. (File Photo)

A DAY after the Ministry of External Affairs said the status quo has not been altered at Doklam, the Congress on Friday stepped up its attack on the government. It called the government statement “vacuous” and argued its “directionless policy” on national security has created a disquiet on both the eastern and western frontiers.

“The Ministry of External Affairs’s vacuous statement yesterday does not say a word about the alleged construction of military infrastructure by Chinese Army as depicted in satellite imagery…. The Chinese Foreign Ministry’s reported justification of the construction of infrastructure and the reaction by the MEA that ‘India is maintaining constant vigil and using established mechanisms’ is only adding to the confusion,” said Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala. He said the government cannot have multiple stands on the Chinese misadventure. “It will only harm India’s Interests,” he added.

“National security is being endangered by the political actions of the Modi government. National security strategy cannot be centered on PM’s personal propaganda machinery. Instead it should be centered around our armed forces and national interests. Whilst our brave and valiant armed forces should be applauded and we are extremely proud of their valour, lack of political direction, strategy and policy on part of the Modi government is harming India’s interests,” he said.

