Chandigarh International Airport: Fewer flights shoot up air fares

With the number of flights operating at Chandigarh International airport reduced to 26 owing to runway upgradation, the cost of afternoon flights from the city have gone up. Airline authorities operating at the airport also stated that the occupancy in the flights are almost full. The average cost to Delhi from the Chandigarh before the watch hours used to be something between Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000. The cost has now increased to around Rs 5,000. For flight to Delhi on coming Monday, as per the travel portals, the cost was not less than Rs 4,800. From Delhi to Chandigarh, the travel cost was Rs 4,800.

“The number of flights are less at the airport. Those who were taking the evening flights are now switching over to afternoon flights. The load will be more in the afternoon,” said an official from a private airline. As on Saturday evening, the cost of a flight to Mumbai from the city on Monday is Rs 8,585, while on Tuesday, the cost of a flight to Mumbai is Rs 7,000. The cost of a flight from Mumbai to Chandigarh on Monday is over Rs 8,000 and for Tuesday the cost is Rs 8,000.

The maximum number of flight from Chandigarh are for Delhi and Mumbai. Travel operators in the city also claim that the prices have gone up. “Due to the less number of flights, the prices have increased. As compared to morning flights, the prices have increased for flights scheduled for afternoon,” said Harminder Singh, manager, Bajaj travels.

The new watch hours were implemented at the airport from October 3.

The runway is no longer operational after 4 pm for commercial airlines due to the upgradation work. The first flight now arrives at 7.10 am, while as the last flight departs at 3.45pm. No flight operates on Sundays. Earlier, there were more than 35 flights operating from the airport.

