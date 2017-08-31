BJP slams Goa church magazine for Nazi reference

BJP’s Goa spokesperson Nilesh Cabral called it unfair criticism and came down heavily on the Church for having allowed “such articles” to be published in its official magazine, Renovacao BJP’s Goa spokesperson Nilesh Cabral called it unfair criticism and came down heavily on the Church for having allowed “such articles” to be published in its official magazine, Renovacao

The BJP Wednesday slammed an article in a magazine run by Goan church, which had drawn parallels between contemporary Goan politics and Germany under the Nazis. The party said Nazism found popularity in a Catholic-dominant Germany.

BJP’s Goa spokesperson Nilesh Cabral called it unfair criticism and came down heavily on the Church for having allowed “such articles” to be published in its official magazine, Renovacao, referring also to another piece where current leaders were likened to dogs. “Nazism was popular in Germany… supported by the Church… At that time, Germany was almost 100 per cent…90 per cent Roman Catholic, which is there in Goa,” he told the media.

Cabral’s statistics appear factually incorrect. When Hitler took over in 1933, Germany had a majority Protestant population — according to US Holocaust Memorial website, there were approximately 40 million Protestants against 20 million Roman Catholics, with the Jewish population being less than 1 per cent. Similarly, in Goa Roman Catholics are a minority today.

