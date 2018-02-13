  • Associate Sponsor
Weather starts to improve in Jammu and Kashmir

The minimum temperature in Srinagar was minus 0.6 while it was minus 7.9 in Pahalgam and minus 10.5 in Gulmarg, the coldest in the valley

By: IANS | Jammu | Published: February 13, 2018 10:52 am
A Kashmiri man walks on snow-covered road during fresh snowfall on the outskirts of Srinagar. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)
After heavy snowfall in the hills and moderate rain and snow in the plains a day ago, the weather across Jammu and Kashmir is set to improve Tuesday onwards, the Met said. After over a two-month-long dry spell, the Kashmir Valley received its first major snowfall this season on Monday.

The snowfall has, to a large extent, addressed the concerns of the residents, who were worried over the extended dry spell in winter. The minimum temperature in Srinagar was minus 0.6 while it was minus 7.9 in Pahalgam and minus 10.5 in Gulmarg, the coldest in the valley.

Leh town of Ladakh region recorded minus 5.4 while Kargil recorded minus 14 as the minimum temperatures. Jammu recorded 8.7, Katra 5, Batote minus 1.6, Banihal minus 1.1, Bhaderwah minus 1.6 and Udhampur 7.1 as the night’s lowest temperatures.

