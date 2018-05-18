Follow Us:
Friday, May 18, 2018
The spectrum of travelers! Know the kind of traveler you are
Southwest monsoon to hit Kerala on May 29

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: May 18, 2018 6:21:57 pm
southwest monsoon, southwest monsoon to hit kerala, kerala monsoon, indian weather department, monsoon this year The Met Department said conditions were favourable for the onset of monsoon over the Andaman Sea and southeast Bay of Bengal from May 23. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The southwest monsoon is expected to hit Kerala on May 29, three days ahead of its normal onset date, the India Meteorological Department said Friday. The Met Department said conditions were favourable for the onset of monsoon over the Andaman Sea and southeast Bay of Bengal from May 23.

“The southwest monsoon is expected to set over Kerala on May 29 with a modelled error of plus or minus four days,” the IMD said. In its first forecast for the rainy season released last month, the IMD had predicted normal monsoon.

