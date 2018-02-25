Snowfall in Chamoli, Delhi observes drop of 2-3 degrees

Snowfall in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district. (Photo: ANI) Snowfall in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district. (Photo: ANI)

Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district witnessed fresh snowfall after two weeks as Delhi woke up to palpably cool Sunday morning. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), parts of Delhi NCR recorded a drop of 2-3 degrees Celsius in comparison to Saturday’s temperature.

Additionally, the IMD weather report for Delhi mentioned ‘shallow fog’ in its description of the national capital’s weather. At a location of 130 kilometers away from the snow-clad Chamoli, Nainital recorded a minimum temperature of six degrees Celsius on Sunday. “A Western Disturbance is likely to affect the Himalayan region on Friday with its peak activity on Saturday,” the meteorological department statement earlier said.

The snowfall in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh becomes a reason to cheer for the tourists visiting these travel hotspots. “Snow is an added attraction for the tourists,” DP Bhatia, a Shimla-based liaison officer with the Oberoi Group of hotels, told news agency IANS.

In Jammu and Kashmir, light rains in the plains and snowfall at the higher altitudes were observed on Saturday. Apprehensions of an impending dry summer have been worrying the people as no significant snowfall occurred in the valley during this winter.

