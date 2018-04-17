At least seven killed in West Bengal storm, rains lash Odisha, Jharkhand, Goa

Four deaths were reported in the capital while two died in Bankura district and one in Howrah district, police said. (Representational) Four deaths were reported in the capital while two died in Bankura district and one in Howrah district, police said. (Representational)

Thunderstorms accompanied with gusty winds and rainfall were recorded in parts of West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha on Tuesday. At least seven persons were killed and several others were injured in West Bengal after strong winds of up to 98 km per hour hit the city and its adjoining areas, officials said.

Four deaths were reported in the capital while two died in Bankura district and one in Howrah district, police said. “A nor’wester hit the city with a gale force of 98 km per hour around 7.42 pm,” Regional Meteorological Director G K Das said.

Metro services were disrupted for over two hours after uprooted trees blocked train movement between Belgachia and Dum Dum stations, among other areas. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation pressed into service a disaster management team to clear the debris. Eastern and South Eastern Railway sources said suburban train services in Sealdah and Howrah divisions were affected as overhead wires snapped during the storm.

Airport authorities took to Twitter to warn passengers against possible flight delays. It said, “Thunderstorm & rain warning at Kolkata by Met Dept upto 9:30 pm. Flights are likely to be disrupted. Please check with your concerned airline for updates.”

Dust storm along with thunderstorm and squally winds were witnessed in most areas of Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Goa. Rains with gusty surface winds lashed both Bhubaneswar and Cuttack in the evening, a day after mercury levels hovered above the 40 degree Celsius mark in most of Odisha.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall in West Bengal while clear and dry weather for Jharkhand and Bihar on Wednesday. According to the weather department, thunderstorm accompanied with squall and hail are expected over the Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha for the next two days.

