Weather LIVE updates: IMD predicts heat wave over northwest, central India till May 27

Weather LIVE updates: People shield themselves against direct heat on a hot, summer day, as temperature soars, in Amritsar, on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Heat wave conditions are likely to persist over parts of northwest and central India till May 27, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). People in the National Capital will also not receive any respite from the soaring mercury with maximum and minimum temperatures touching 43-degree Celsius and 28-degree Celsius respectively. The heat wave is being observed at some parts over east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, at one or two pockets over west Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Saurashtra and Kutch, on Thursday.

The IMD has sounded a red-coded alert for Haryana, Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh until May 27 and has also issued an amber-colour alert for east Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and the Vidharbha region of Maharashtra.

On the other hand, it also said that thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds are very likely at isolated places over north Kerala, coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and east Rajasthan. It also predicted “very likely” heavy rains at isolated places of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya.