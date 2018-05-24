Weather LIVE updates: IMD predicts heat wave over northwest, central India till May 27

Heat wave conditions are likely to persist over parts of northwest and central India till May 27, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). People in the National Capital will also not receive any respite from the soaring mercury with maximum and minimum temperatures touching 43-degree Celsius and 28-degree Celsius respectively. The heat wave is being observed at some parts over east Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, at one or two pockets over west Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Saurashtra and Kutch, on Thursday.
The IMD has sounded a red-coded alert for Haryana, Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh until May 27 and has also issued an amber-colour alert for east Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and the Vidharbha region of Maharashtra.
On the other hand, it also said that thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds are very likely at isolated places over north Kerala, coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and east Rajasthan. It also predicted “very likely” heavy rains at isolated places of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya.
Highlights
Severe heat wave conditions prevailed in parts of Rajasthan with Kota, Churu and Jaipur sizzling at 45.6, 45.5 and 45.4 degree Celsius respectively, a MeT official said on Wednesday. It was the hottest day of this season in Jaipur, he said. According to the MeT department, Barmer recorded 44.4 degree Celsius followed by 44 degrees Celsius each in Jodhpur, Bikaner and Sriganganagar. Ajmer, Jaisalmer, Dabok recorded 43.6, 43.5 and 43 degree Celsius whereas the lowest maximum temperature of 42.8 was recorded in Pilani. Minimum temperature in the state was recorded between 26 and 32 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state.
In view of scorching heat wave conditions, the Deputy Commissioner Gurgaon announced that all government schools will function from 8 AM to 1.30 PM from May 25 to June 1. Deputy Commissioner, Gurgaon, Vinay Pratap Singh in his order said, "the timings in all government schools in the city will be from 8 AM to 1.30 PM from May 25 onwards till summer vacations begin, that is, June 1." There are hundreds of government schools located in posh and old parts of the city.
Bhuntar was followed by Solan at 34.6 degrees Celsius,Palampur 33.2 degrees Celsius, Dharamsala 32.8 degrees Celsius, Shimla 28.5 degrees Celsius, Manali 26.4 degrees Celsius, Kalpa 23.0 degrees Celsius and Keylong 17.1 degrees Celsius, the officials said.
The mercury stayed at 43 degrees Celsius at Una in Shiwalik foothills while Sundernagar, Nahan and Bhuntar recorded a high of 38.1 degrees Celsius, 36.6 degrees Celsius and 36.2 degrees Celsius respectively.
Heat wave conditions likely in lower hills of Himachal Pradesh over the next three days due to rise in mercury and continued dry weather in the region. The MeT office has predicted dry weather in the lower hills over the next six days and rains and thundershowers in mid hills on May 28 and 29 and rains or snow in higher hills on May 29 and dry weather on rest of days. The local MeT office has warned of heat wave in lower hills for the next three days, officials said.
"Heat wave conditions are very likely to occur in many parts of west Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, at some parts of West Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Punjab and East Rajasthan and at one or two pockets over north Gujarat region, Saurashtra, Kutch, East Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh," the IMD said in its forecast for today.
