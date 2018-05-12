Weather LIVE Updates: Isolated thunderstorms likely over northeast India

Follow Us:
Saturday, May 12, 2018
Karnataka elections
Live now

The IMD on Friday predicted more rainfall for Karnataka, which goes to polls today. There were reports of heavy rainfall in parts of state capital Bengaluru on Friday night.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 12, 2018 1:12:46 pm
thunderstorm, met dept, weather prediction live updates, delhi weather, mumbai weather, imd, rain, indian express Rain clouds hover over in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted bouts of rain and thunder over northeast and east India over the next three days. This development comes after last week’s thunderstorm and dust storm across isolated places in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu-Kashmir, and Delhi, among others. Many people had lost their lives in the storms. The storm on May 9 had claimed more than 16 lives in UP. Dust storm, rains and thunder had claimed the lives of as many as 100 animals in J&K’s Rajouri district.

The thunderstorm, dust storm and rainfall of May 2 had been even worse. More than 100 people had died in north India.

The IMD on Friday predicted more rainfall for Karnataka, which goes to polls today. There were reports of heavy rainfall in parts of state capital Bengaluru on Friday night. Light to moderate rain is predicted for Karnataka for today as well. “We are expecting light to moderate rainfall in Karnataka on Saturday. At isolated places, we are expecting heavy rainfall, accompanied with wind. It might also rain during the day but with less frequency,” CS Patil, an official from the meteorological department had told news agency ANI.

Live Blog

Isolated thunderstorms have been predicted for the eastern part of the country. Follow LIVE updates here:

Highlights

13:12 (IST) 12 May 2018
Rains in Bengaluru

The posibility of rainfall over Bengaluru is high today. 

12:52 (IST) 12 May 2018
Rains likely over next three days in east India

The Met Department says that isolated instances of thunderstorms and squalls are likely over the eastern part of the country over the next three days.

12:51 (IST) 12 May 2018
Isolated thunder-squalls over northeast India

The IMD predicts that thunder-squalls and heavy rainfall are very likely to occur at isolated place over northeast India.

12:46 (IST) 12 May 2018

Hello. Welcome to our LIVE blog. The IMD and NDMA have predicted heat-wave conditions conditions over parts of western India while thunderstorm conditions may prevail for the eastern part of the country. Follow this blog for the latest weather news. 

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has predicted the possibility of heat-wave conditions across Rajasthan, the Vidarbha region and western Madhya Pradesh. Mid to heavy railfall has also been predicted for interior parts of south Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

