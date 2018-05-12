Weather LIVE Updates: Isolated thunderstorms likely over northeast India

Rain clouds hover over in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Rain clouds hover over in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted bouts of rain and thunder over northeast and east India over the next three days. This development comes after last week’s thunderstorm and dust storm across isolated places in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu-Kashmir, and Delhi, among others. Many people had lost their lives in the storms. The storm on May 9 had claimed more than 16 lives in UP. Dust storm, rains and thunder had claimed the lives of as many as 100 animals in J&K’s Rajouri district.

The thunderstorm, dust storm and rainfall of May 2 had been even worse. More than 100 people had died in north India.

The IMD on Friday predicted more rainfall for Karnataka, which goes to polls today. There were reports of heavy rainfall in parts of state capital Bengaluru on Friday night. Light to moderate rain is predicted for Karnataka for today as well. “We are expecting light to moderate rainfall in Karnataka on Saturday. At isolated places, we are expecting heavy rainfall, accompanied with wind. It might also rain during the day but with less frequency,” CS Patil, an official from the meteorological department had told news agency ANI.