Weather LIVE UPDATES: Rain, hailstorm likely in Delhi today, fresh snowfall in Kashmir, Shimla

Jammu and Kashmir recorded fresh snowfall in several areas on Sunday, leading to the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway for vehicular traffic. (Photo: Twitter/ANI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded fresh snowfall in several areas on Sunday, leading to the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway for vehicular traffic. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Rain and thunderstorm are likely in the national capital on Monday due to an active western disturbance originating over central parts of Afghanistan. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms in several parts of north-west India and heavy rain or snowfall in isolated areas over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

“Thunderstorm accompanied with hailstorm very likely at isolated places over Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, interior Odisha, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh on February 12,” the IMD said in its report.

The minimum temperature in Delhi is likely to hover around 14-degree centigrade, with maximum temperature at 21-degree centigrade, a slight rise of 2-4 degree centigrade from normal is expected due to western disturbances.

Jammu and Kashmir recorded fresh snowfall in several areas on Sunday, leading to the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway for vehicular traffic. This is the first major snowfall in Kashmir this winter, which was largely dry so far, the IMD said.

Most parts of Vidarbha and Marathwada also witnessed hail and thunderstorm for the second consecutive day on Sunday, severely affecting oranges and grapes, season for which has just commenced. Light rain, measuring up to 4 mm to 7 mm, is expected over Pune, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur on Monday and widespread rain, up to 20 mm, is expected in Vidarbha and some of the adjoining parts of Marathwada until February 13.

Follow LIVE UPDATES here:

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd