Weather LIVE updates: Dust storm alert in Uttar Pradesh, heavy rains likely in parts of Northeast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) department issued a thunderstorm and duststorm alert for 13 districts of Uttar Pradesh for the next 48 hours. The department reported that Banda, Chitrakoot, Fatehpur, Hardoi, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit, Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad, Meerut, Bijnore, Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur are likely to be hit by thunderstorm and dust storm accompanied with gusty winds.
The MeT also reported that parts of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Telangana, Rayalaseema, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kerala are likely to receive heavy rainfall today. Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and lightning, the IMD said, is very likely at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Himachal Pradesh.
Meanwhile, severe heatwave conditions across certain parts of Rajasthan is likely to continue.
Five people were killed in two separate rain-related incidents as pre-monsoon showers accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning hit the Nashik division over the weekend, the police said today.
A 32-year-old woman and her three minor daughters were killed when a tree fell on them at Varkhedi village in the neighbouring Dhule district yesterday, a police official said.
In the last 24 hours, Nashik's Igatpuri taluka received 76 mm rain, Baglan-25 mm, Chandwad-24 mm, Trimbakeshwar-15 mm, Nandgaon-10 mm, and Malegaon, Sinnar and Nashik got five mm each, according to figures provided by the district collector's office. (PTI)
Officials said Mumbai recorded moderate showers in the last 24 hours but monsoon is on scheduled to arrive on June 7. In the last 24 hours, till 8.30 am Sunday, Santacruz recorded 26.2 mm rainfall, while Colaba saw negligible rain, the official said. Read more
There was no let up in the heatwave conditions in Rajasthan with Sriganganagar being the hottest in the state at 48.2 degrees Celsius. Churu was the second hottest place with a maximum temperature of 47 degrees Celsius, according to the MeT department.
Hot weather conditions prevailed in most parts of Haryana and Punjab, with Narnaul sizzling at a high of 44.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal. Among other places in Haryana, blistering heat swept Hisar, which recorded a high of 42.9 degrees Celsius and Bhiwani registered a maximum temperature of 42.1 degrees Celsius, PTI quoted MeT Department.