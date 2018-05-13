Delhi dust storm LIVE UPDATES: Several flights diverted, operations stopped at IGI airport

Strong winds and dust storm hit the Delhi-NCR region on Sunday. (Express photo/Nandagopal Rajan) Strong winds and dust storm hit the Delhi-NCR region on Sunday. (Express photo/Nandagopal Rajan)

Days after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of severe dust and thunderstorm in Delhi-NCR region, strong winds hit the city as storm clouds gathered overhead on Sunday afternoon. There were reports of power outages in parts of Delhi-NCR region. Officials have predicted strong chance of heavy rain and squall in several pockets of the national capital and its surrounding areas.

IMD had predicted a spell of rain or thundershowers accompanied with dust storm and squally wind (wind speed reaching 50 to 60 Kmph) in Delhi-NCR region today. The temperature was today recorded at 30.6 degrees Celsius. The humidity was recorded at 60 per cent at 8:30 am, a Meteorological (Met) department official said.