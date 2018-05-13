Follow Us:
Sunday, May 13, 2018
  Delhi dust storm LIVE UPDATES: Several flights diverted, operations stopped at IGI airport
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 13, 2018 6:42:05 pm
Strong winds and dust storm hit the Delhi-NCR region on Sunday. (Express photo/Nandagopal Rajan) Strong winds and dust storm hit the Delhi-NCR region on Sunday. (Express photo/Nandagopal Rajan)

Days after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of severe dust and thunderstorm in Delhi-NCR region, strong winds hit the city as storm clouds gathered overhead on Sunday afternoon. There were reports of power outages in parts of Delhi-NCR region. Officials have predicted strong chance of heavy rain and squall in several pockets of the national capital and its surrounding areas.

IMD had predicted a spell of rain or thundershowers accompanied with dust storm and squally wind (wind speed reaching 50 to 60 Kmph) in Delhi-NCR region today. The temperature was today recorded at 30.6 degrees Celsius. The humidity was recorded at 60 per cent at 8:30 am, a Meteorological (Met) department official said.

    18:42 (IST) 13 May 2018

    The sky turned cloudy around 4:30pm and gusty winds swept the national capital. (Express photo/Premnath Pandey)

    18:28 (IST) 13 May 2018
    IndiGo requests passengers to check flight status

    Like SpiceJet, IndiGo also urged its passengers to cross-check their flight status. "#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to bad weather in Delhi and Kolkata, flight departures and arrivals might get affected. Please check your flight status in advance for a hassle-free journey," the airline tweeted.

    18:09 (IST) 13 May 2018

    The Met office has forecast light rains will follow the dust storm. (Express photo/Renuka Puri)

    18:06 (IST) 13 May 2018
    Wind speed at 50-70 km per hour: Met

    The Met office said the wind speed was recorded between 50 and 70 km per hour. (Express photo/Premnath Pandey)

    17:58 (IST) 13 May 2018
    Metro services affected

    Metro services along the Noida-Dwarka line were stopped for 30 minutes. On the other hand, 10 flights have been diverted at Delhi airport so far.

    17:57 (IST) 13 May 2018
    Visuals from Gurgaon
    17:56 (IST) 13 May 2018
    17:47 (IST) 13 May 2018
    SpiceJet urges passengers to cross-check flight status

    In the wake of the weather conditions, SpiceJet on Sunday evening urged its passengers to cross-check their flight status before leaving for the airport. Taking to Twitter, the airline said, "Due to bad weather at Delhi (DEL) & Kolkata (CCU), all Departures/Arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. All passengers are requested to cross check their flight status before leaving for the airport."

    17:39 (IST) 13 May 2018
    17:34 (IST) 13 May 2018
    Flight operations stopped at Delhi airport

    Due to bad weather, all flight operations have been halted at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. Vistara's Srinagar flight to Delhi has also been diverted to Amritsar.

    17:27 (IST) 13 May 2018

    Skies in Faridabad turned dark as strong winds and dust storm hit the region today. (Video: Twitter/ANI)

    17:25 (IST) 13 May 2018

    In a sudden change of weather, the sky turned cloudy around 4:30 pm and gusty winds and light rain swept the city. (Express photo/Nandagopal Rajan)

    17:14 (IST) 13 May 2018
    Dust storm hits Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon

    Thunderstorm and dust storm hit several parts of Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida on Sunday. Officials have predicted strong chance of heavy rain and squall in several pockets of the national capital and its surrounding areas. Follow LIVE UPDATES here.

    On Saturday, IMD had said Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh would witness thunderstorm accompanied by squall today. It had also forecast parts of Rajasthan might see dust storm. Thunderstorm over these hill-states states and its subsequent effect on plains in north Indian is due to a new western disturbance, the IMD had said. "Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds are also very likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, Vidharbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Telangana, north coastal Andhra Pradesh, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Lakshadweep and Kerala," the office said in an advisory.

