Delhi dust storm LIVE UPDATES: Several flights diverted, operations stopped at IGI airport

Days after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of severe dust and thunderstorm in Delhi-NCR region, strong winds hit the city as storm clouds gathered overhead on Sunday afternoon. There were reports of power outages in parts of Delhi-NCR region. Officials have predicted strong chance of heavy rain and squall in several pockets of the national capital and its surrounding areas.
IMD had predicted a spell of rain or thundershowers accompanied with dust storm and squally wind (wind speed reaching 50 to 60 Kmph) in Delhi-NCR region today. The temperature was today recorded at 30.6 degrees Celsius. The humidity was recorded at 60 per cent at 8:30 am, a Meteorological (Met) department official said.
The sky turned cloudy around 4:30pm and gusty winds swept the national capital. (Express photo/Premnath Pandey)
Like SpiceJet, IndiGo also urged its passengers to cross-check their flight status. "#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to bad weather in Delhi and Kolkata, flight departures and arrivals might get affected. Please check your flight status in advance for a hassle-free journey," the airline tweeted.
The Met office has forecast light rains will follow the dust storm. (Express photo/Renuka Puri)
The Met office said the wind speed was recorded between 50 and 70 km per hour. (Express photo/Premnath Pandey)
Metro services along the Noida-Dwarka line were stopped for 30 minutes. On the other hand, 10 flights have been diverted at Delhi airport so far.
In the wake of the weather conditions, SpiceJet on Sunday evening urged its passengers to cross-check their flight status before leaving for the airport. Taking to Twitter, the airline said, "Due to bad weather at Delhi (DEL) & Kolkata (CCU), all Departures/Arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. All passengers are requested to cross check their flight status before leaving for the airport."
Due to bad weather, all flight operations have been halted at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. Vistara's Srinagar flight to Delhi has also been diverted to Amritsar.
Skies in Faridabad turned dark as strong winds and dust storm hit the region today. (Video: Twitter/ANI)
In a sudden change of weather, the sky turned cloudy around 4:30 pm and gusty winds and light rain swept the city. (Express photo/Nandagopal Rajan)
