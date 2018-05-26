Heat wave to continue in Delhi, temperature likely to touch 46 degrees

Maximum temperature in Delhi will touch 46 degrees Celsius. (File) Maximum temperature in Delhi will touch 46 degrees Celsius. (File)

Northwest and central India may not receive any relief from the scorching heat as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted a maximum 45 degree Celsius for the next five days. In Delhi, the mercury could touch 46 degree Celsius today and will remain so on Sunday as well, said the Met department. The maximum temperature in the city on Friday settled at 43.6 degrees Celsius, three degrees above the season’s average.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.5 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, and humidity oscillated between 53 and 23 per cent, a Met Department official said.

The Met department also added that no significant change will be seen in maximum temperatures over rest of the country during next 3-­4 days.

On Friday, the highest maximum temperature of 47.5°C was recorded at Madhya Pradesh’s Khajuraho district. Gale winds speed reaching 100-­110 Kmph gusting to 120 Kmph is very likely to prevail over West Central Arabian Sea off south Oman ­southeast Yemen coast during next few hours and will eventually decrease thereafter becoming squally wind speed reaching upto 40-­50 kmph by the evening, says the IMD forcast.

Meanwhile, Kerala received pre-monsoon showers on Friday as advanced Southwest Monsoon arrived in some parts of southeast Bay of Bengal, South Andaman Sea and the Nicobar Islands.

According to Skymet weather, monsoon will take about 3-4 days from the current position to hit Kerala which means it would be earlier than the official date of June 1, with moderate to heavy rainfall likely at many places.

