Weather LIVE UPDATES: Light rain, thunderstorm expected to hit Delhi/NCR in next 3 hours, says IMD

On Wednesday, one person was killed and 13 others injured in different parts of Delhi after a massive dust storm (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/Representational) On Wednesday, one person was killed and 13 others injured in different parts of Delhi after a massive dust storm (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/Representational)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted a spell of rain and thunderstorm, accompanied with gusty winds (50-70 kmph) in Delhi and NCR in the next three hours. Meanwhile, some areas of eastern Uttar Pradesh are also “very likely” to experience thunderstorm and squall on Friday.

Several parts of Uttar Pradesh were hit by severe storm last week, leaving at least 18 dead and 27 others injured. Five people had died in Etawah district last Wednesday, three each in Mathura, Aligarh and Agra, two in Firozabad and one each in Hathras and Kanpur Dehat.

Around 134 people were killed and over 400 were injured in five states at the very start of this month. The worst affected of them all, Uttar Pradesh, saw 80 deaths, most of them in Agra district in western part of the state.