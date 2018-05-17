Follow Us:
Thursday, May 17, 2018
Travelling with your family? Important tips to know before booking a hotel Sponsored

Travelling with your family? Important tips to know before booking a hotel
Latest News
  • Weather LIVE UPDATES: Light rain, thunderstorm expected to hit Delhi/NCR in next 3 hours, says IMD
Live now

Weather LIVE UPDATES: Light rain, thunderstorm expected to hit Delhi/NCR in next 3 hours, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted a spell of rain and thunderstorm, accompanied with gusty winds (50-70 kmph) in Delhi and NCR in the next three hours.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 17, 2018 7:29:52 pm
delhi weather, IMD weather warning, delhi rain, imd weather forecast, delhi ncr weather, delhi ncr dust storm, delhi weather today On Wednesday, one person was killed and 13 others injured in different parts of Delhi after a massive dust storm (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/Representational)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted a spell of rain and thunderstorm, accompanied with gusty winds (50-70 kmph) in Delhi and NCR in the next three hours. Meanwhile, some areas of eastern Uttar Pradesh are also “very likely” to experience thunderstorm and squall on Friday.

Several parts of Uttar Pradesh were hit by severe storm last week, leaving at least 18 dead and 27 others injured. Five people had died in Etawah district last Wednesday, three each in Mathura, Aligarh and Agra, two in Firozabad and one each in Hathras and Kanpur Dehat.

Around 134 people were killed and over 400 were injured in five states at the very start of this month. The worst affected of them all, Uttar Pradesh, saw 80 deaths, most of them in Agra district in western part of the state.

Live Blog

Highlights

    19:29 (IST) 17 May 2018
    Dust storm and strong winds witnessed in various parts in Delhi. Visuals from Rajghat
    19:21 (IST) 17 May 2018
    However, there is no sign of rain so far, only dusty wind blowing in Delhi/NCR

    19:13 (IST) 17 May 2018
    Gusty wind witnessed in Delhi NCR in the evening

    Strong wind conditions witnessed in Noida as a duststorm appeared to be developing. (Photo/Arawat Kumar)

    19:01 (IST) 17 May 2018
    No threat to coastal Guj from cyclonic storm 'Sagar'

    Cyclonic storm 'Sagar' which is building up near Yemen is less likely to have any significant impact on coastal Gujarat as it is moving towards Gulf of Oman, according to meteorological department. However, not willing to take any chance, the state administration has initiated precautionary measures that include hoisting of Distant Warning (DW) signal number 2 at all major ports along the Gujarat coast.

    18:30 (IST) 17 May 2018
    Thunderstorm, squall may hit some areas of eastern Uttar Pradesh tomorrow

    In another forecast, IMD said that some areas of eastern Uttar Pradesh are also “very likely” to experience thunderstorm and squall on Friday.  Siddhartnagar, Kushinagar and Maharajganj in UP could be affected by the bad weather tomorrow. In its forecast, the MeT office said rain and thunderstorm are very likely at isolated places over east Uttar Pradesh and weather is likely to remain dry over western part of the state, PTI reports.

    18:26 (IST) 17 May 2018
    IMD predicts light rain, thunderstorm to hit Delhi/NCR on Thursday evening

    The weather department has predicted a spell of rain and thunderstorm, accompanied with gusty winds (50-70 kmph) in Delhi and NCR in the next three hours. 

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
    Share your thoughts