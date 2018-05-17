Weather LIVE UPDATES: Light rain, thunderstorm expected to hit Delhi/NCR in next 3 hours, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted a spell of rain and thunderstorm, accompanied with gusty winds (50-70 kmph) in Delhi and NCR in the next three hours. Meanwhile, some areas of eastern Uttar Pradesh are also “very likely” to experience thunderstorm and squall on Friday.
Several parts of Uttar Pradesh were hit by severe storm last week, leaving at least 18 dead and 27 others injured. Five people had died in Etawah district last Wednesday, three each in Mathura, Aligarh and Agra, two in Firozabad and one each in Hathras and Kanpur Dehat.
Around 134 people were killed and over 400 were injured in five states at the very start of this month. The worst affected of them all, Uttar Pradesh, saw 80 deaths, most of them in Agra district in western part of the state.
Cyclonic storm 'Sagar' which is building up near Yemen is less likely to have any significant impact on coastal Gujarat as it is moving towards Gulf of Oman, according to meteorological department. However, not willing to take any chance, the state administration has initiated precautionary measures that include hoisting of Distant Warning (DW) signal number 2 at all major ports along the Gujarat coast.
In another forecast, IMD said that some areas of eastern Uttar Pradesh are also “very likely” to experience thunderstorm and squall on Friday. Siddhartnagar, Kushinagar and Maharajganj in UP could be affected by the bad weather tomorrow. In its forecast, the MeT office said rain and thunderstorm are very likely at isolated places over east Uttar Pradesh and weather is likely to remain dry over western part of the state, PTI reports.
The weather department has predicted a spell of rain and thunderstorm, accompanied with gusty winds (50-70 kmph) in Delhi and NCR in the next three hours.