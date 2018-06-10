More rains predicted for next 24 hours, Delhi to have cloudy sky tomorrow

Heavy rains in Mumbai on Saturday disrupted railway and flight services. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Heavy rains in Mumbai on Saturday disrupted railway and flight services. (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

As the Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) passes through Mumbai and adjoining areas in Maharashtra, parts of Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, some parts of West Bengal & Sikkim, conditions seen favourable for the further advancement of the Southwest Monsoon over the next 48 hours. In the regions where the southwest monsoon has not made landfall, temperatures were above normal on Sunday.

Forecast for tomorrow:

MAHARASHTRA: Rain or thundershowers with gusty wind and lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over eastern Maharashtra. Cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers is predicted for tomorrow.

DELHI: The weather agency has predicted partly cloudy sky for the national capital tomorrow. After last night’s rain rains and duststorm which was witnessed in many areas of the city, the mercury dipped by several notches bringing some relief from the searing heat.

RAJASTHAN: The weather agency has predicted duststorm and thunderstorm with rains at a few places in the eastern parts of the state and at isolated places in west Rajasthan.

UTTAR PRADESH: The meteorological department had predicted rain and thunderstorms at a few places over eastern Uttar Pradesh tomorrow.

KERALA: The MeT department has forecast strong winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph, off Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts in the next 24 hours. The sea condition would be rough and the fishermen have been advised to stay away.

KARNATAKA: Heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places is likely over coastal Karnataka in the next 24 hours.

