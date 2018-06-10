Weather LIVE Updates: Heavy rains expected in Mumbai, Thane, coastal regions today

The monsoon hit Maharashtra on Friday with many parts of state capital Mumbai receiving heavy rains on Saturday. Many incidents of waterlogging and traffic jams were reported in the city with four people losing their lives due to weather-related incidents. Rains were scheduled to arrive in the city from June 10 but were one day early. The weather department, however, said that the intensity of the showers was less.
Severe dust storm in Delhi
In national capital Delhi, a severe dust storm followed by rain struck yesterday evening bringing respite from the sweltering heat. Wind speeds went as high as 98 kmph. Visibility was reduced as the sky turned dark in many parts New Delhi in the early evening. Metro services and flight operations at the Delhi airport were affected while traffic snarls and power cuts were witnessed across Delhi due to weather conditions.
Many other cities such as Bhopal experienced rain showers yesterday. Southwest monsoon also hit the coastal regions of Kerala and Karnataka earlier this week. Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted heatwave conditions over one or two pockets of Rajasthan in the coming few days.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that New Delhi will be hit by a dust storm accompanied by light rain today as well, which is expected to bring down the temperature.
Delhi-NCR and its adjoining areas experienced the season's sixth and the worst storm yesterday with wind speed reaching up 98 kmph followed by light rain. The sudden dust storm affected visibility in New Delhi leading to as many as 29 flights being diverted. Metro services were also affected.
