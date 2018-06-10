Follow Us:
Sunday, June 10, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Sunday EYE
  • Weather LIVE Updates: Heavy rains expected in Mumbai, Thane, coastal regions today
Live now

Weather LIVE Updates: Heavy rains expected in Mumbai, Thane, coastal regions today

Many incidents of waterlogging and traffic jams were reported in Mumbai with four people losing their lives due to weather-related incidents.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 10, 2018 10:29:56 am
monsoon, mumbai weather, rain prediction, delhi weather, weather live updates, weather predicted today, maximum temperature, imd, met dept, indian express Rains were scheduled to arrive in the city from June 10 but were one day early. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The monsoon hit Maharashtra on Friday with many parts of state capital Mumbai receiving heavy rains on Saturday. Many incidents of waterlogging and traffic jams were reported in the city with four people losing their lives due to weather-related incidents. Rains were scheduled to arrive in the city from June 10 but were one day early. The weather department, however, said that the intensity of the showers was less.

Severe dust storm in Delhi

In national capital Delhi, a severe dust storm followed by rain struck yesterday evening bringing respite from the sweltering heat. Wind speeds went as high as 98 kmph. Visibility was reduced as the sky turned dark in many parts New Delhi in the early evening. Metro services and flight operations at the Delhi airport were affected while traffic snarls and power cuts were witnessed across Delhi due to weather conditions.

Many other cities such as Bhopal experienced rain showers yesterday. Southwest monsoon also hit the coastal regions of Kerala and Karnataka earlier this week. Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted heatwave conditions over one or two pockets of Rajasthan in the coming few days.

Live Blog

As the monsoon advances, Mumbai, Thane, Goa and coastal regions of Kerala and Karnataka are scheduled to receive heavy rains. Follow our blog for LIVE Updates:

10:29 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
Dust storm in Delhi today on the cards

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that New Delhi will be hit by a dust storm accompanied by light rain today as well, which is expected to bring down the temperature. 

10:15 (IST) 10 Jun 2018
Delhi's worst storm this season

Delhi-NCR and its adjoining areas experienced the season's sixth and the worst storm yesterday with wind speed reaching up 98 kmph followed by light rain. The sudden dust storm affected visibility in New Delhi leading to as many as 29 flights being diverted. Metro services were also affected. 

Read full report here

(Express photo by Amit Mehra)

09:54 (IST) 10 Jun 2018

Hello. Welcome to our LIVE blog. The weatherman says conditions are turning favourable for further advancement of the southwest monsoon into many parts of the country such as Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Sikkim, West Bengal, among others. Follow our LIVE Blog for latest weather updates.

A fisherman at the Puthuvypin beach in Cochin as monsoon clouds rush to the coast of Kerala.Express photo by Nirmal Harindran, 6th June 2018, Cochin.

The weather department has predicted more rains for Mumbai today as the monsoon has arrived one day early in the city. Rains have been predicted for other parts of the state as well, including Thane district, as the monsoon advances and spreads across the state. Skymet weather had predicted "extremely heavy showers" along the coastal region from north Coastal Maharashtra to Kerala due to a trough but the trough itself has now shifted south, taking all weather activity to the southern regions with it.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd