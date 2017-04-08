Weapon recovered from crime spot was used to kill Ekam Dhillon: SSP

Ekam Dhillon. Ekam Dhillon.

AROUND 20 days after the sensational murder of Ekam Dhillon, the forensic report of the crime indicated that the weapon which was recovered from the crime spot was the same that was used in the crime. Earlier, questions were raised on whether the crime was committed with the same weapon. The weapon, according to the police, was illegally kept at Ekam’s house. Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal said that he was yet to go through the report but his officers who were investigating the case told him that the weapon was the same. One bullet was fired from the pistol while one was still in the chamber and the weapon was cocked. Ekam’s body was found in a suitcase at his residence in Phase 3B1 on March 19.

“Earlier, the family members of Ekam raised questions over the weapon. So, I requested the experts to send the report first. My officers have checked it. The investigation so far has revealed that it was Seerat who was present at the spot and shot her husband and then she named her brother to falsely implicate him,” he added. The SSP said that they had the footage of the place where Seerat went after leaving the suitcase in which Ekam’s body was packed outside her rented house in Phase 3B1. “We have substantial proof against her. During the investigation, she told the investigators that she framed her brother in the case,” he said.

However, Ekam’s father Jaspal Singh Dhillon said all the accused had not been arrested yet. He reiterated that Seerat was lying about the presence of her brother at the time of murder at her home.

