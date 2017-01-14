We will together take Bihar forward, says Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) National President Nitish Kumar (File photo. PTI) Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) National President Nitish Kumar (File photo. PTI)

As alliance partner Congress expressed displeasure over JD(U)’s invitation to BJP for the ‘Makar Sankranti’ feast tomorrow, RJD president Lalu Prasad and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today asserted that everything is fine in the coalition. While Prasad said there is no fissure in the alliance, Kumar said the coalition partners will take Bihar forward together. The chief minister visited Prasad’s residence for ‘Dahi-Chura’ and wished the people of the state on ‘Makar Sankranti’.

“I have applied ‘chandan’ (tilak) with curd on Kumar’s forehead. Dahi (curd) has been applied (on the forehead of Kumar), now everything will be “shubh” (good). There is no fissure in the alliance. Everything is fine,” Prasad said.

Echoing similar sentiments as expressed by the RJD chief, Kumar said, “We (alliance partners) will take forward Bihar together.”

“We have made pre-poll promises which our government is very much conscious of and is trying to implement them on the ground. We are not like others who forget pre-poll promises. We do remember our promises and the government is committed to fulfil promises made as per Common Minimum Programme,” Kumar said before leaving Prasad’s residence.

Prasad hosted a ‘Dahi-Chura’ feast on Makar Sankranti at his wife and former Bihar CM Rabri Devi’s residence at 10 Circular Road where leaders from all parties except the BJP participated.

He and his wife personally monitored arrangements and also served food to guests.

Prominent among those who attended the feast were Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary, JD(U) chief Bashishtha Narayan Singh, senior RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, Bihar Congress chief and Education Minister Ashok Choudhary, Minister Madan Mohan Jha.