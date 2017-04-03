We will start works worth Rs 7,000 crores in Jammu and Kashmir in 2 years: Union minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Transport and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Union Transport and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Union minister Nitin Gadkari today said fresh works worth Rs 7,000 crore would be commenced by Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in next two year in Jammu and Kashmir.

“I want to assure you that in coming two years we will start works worth Rs 7,000 crores in the state,” he said at a rally after the inauguration of Asia’s longest road tunnel on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

“I am happy that the Prime Minister has dedicated the biggest road tunnel to the nation,” he said after Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Chenani-Nashri tunnel, that will reduce the travel time between Jammu and Srinagar by around 2 hours and the distance between the two cities by 31 km.

“We are building 13 new project in Jammu and Kashmir and I hope that it will further strengthen the road network and road communication for the people,” The Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways and Shipping said.

He said work of prestigious ring roads in Jammu and Srinagar would start in next three months.

“I feel happy to announce that the ring road of Jammu costing around Rs 2,100 crore and Rs 2,200 crore for Srinagar road are going to be constructed. Tender has been floated for the Jammu ring road while tenders for the Srinagar ring road will be floated in next two months and within three months, the work will start on both the projects,” he added.

The Centre will also float a tender for construction of the Zojila tunnel which will cost around Rs 6,000 crore in the next two months, Gadkari said, adding with the construction of the tunnel, the highway to Leh and Kargil districts of the Ladakh region will become an all weather road.

“The Prime Minister had announced Rs 24,160 crores project for Jammu and Kashmir regions and out of which, I am happy to announce that, Rs 4,463 crores have been implemented on the ground,” he said.

“I want to assure the people of Jammu and Kashmir that the Prime Minister’s focus and vision is to make India a vibrant and a strong country,” he said, adding, “The Prime Minister wants to build best infrastructure in the country which will be no less than any other country.”

Over the newly-inaugurated tunnel, Gadkari said, “This tunnel will result into job creation, the state’s hotels, motels, and related businesses will get a boost, and that will create new job opportunities for unemployed youths of Kashmir.” He termed Chenani-Nashri tunnel as state-of-the-art project.

“Chenani-Nashri tunnel is state-of-the-art project. It will increase tourism and it will increase employment potential and ensure supply of essential goods. It is a revolutionary step,” Gadkari said.

He said the tunnel is expected to cut travel time from Jammu to Srinagar by at least two hours which will increase all time tourism in the state.

“It is a very proud moment for all of us. World standard sophisticated electronic arrangements are made. International safety has been implemented in this,” he added.

The tunnel is aimed to provide relief to travellers on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the Minister added.

