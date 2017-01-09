We want Railways to progress: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that his government has given priority to Railways which was “left to its own fate” earlier. Speaking at the bhoomi poojan event of redevelopment of Gandhinagar railway station complex, Modi said, “Railways is connected with every person. The poorest of the poor benefit a lot due to the Railways.”

He added that he wants to see Railways making progress. “We want it to progress and help bring qualitative change in people’s lives,” said Modi.

