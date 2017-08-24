We want not only a stable govt in Tamil Nadu but a corruption-free one, says BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan

Pon Radhakrishnan Pon Radhakrishnan

BJP not only wants a stable government in Tamil Nadu but a corruption-free one, Union Minister of State Pon Radhakrishnan today said. “We want not only a stable government.. but a corruption-free government and a fair and just government. The state will prosper only if there is an honest government. It is the responsibility of the AIADMK to provide the same,” he said.

He said the AIADMK got a majority in the last Assembly elections and they should remain united to provide a stable government. “We are happy to know that K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam factions have joined hands. But a third faction with 19 MLAs has emerged and they have given a letter to the Governor. It is for the Governor to study the letters and take a decision,” he said.

Referring to the NEET issue, Radhakrishnan said, “It was introduced by the UPA government in which DMK was an ally. The BJP was not in power then. It is not correct for the DMK and Congress to change their stand now.”

“The Kazhagams of Tamil Nadu had betrayed students’ interests and welfare for the past 50 years. They will enjoy good times only if they were not ruled by the Kazhagams (DMK and AIADMK),” he added. “My personal view is that there is nothing wrong if actor Rajinikanth enters politics,” he said.

